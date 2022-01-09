1 killed in hit-and-run crash at 18th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died as the result of a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon at 18th and Prospect.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, a grey Subaru Outback was followed from Kansas to Missouri by Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department personnel.

The Outback was pursued "in regard to multiple shootings" in KCK, according to a KCPD news release.

KCKPD officers disregarded the pursuit eastbound near 18th and Campbell, but the Outback continued eastbound on 18th Street.

After running a red light at 18th and Prospect, the Outback became involved with a blue Toyota Camry.

The single occupant of the Camry died at the scene, according to police.

Following the crash, the Outback driver fled the scene on foot but left behind two other occupants who were detained on the scene.

Police said one Outback passenger was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening crash injuries while the other passenger was questioned by KCK and KCMO detectives at the scene.

KCPD wrote in the release that based on information shared by KCKPD, it is believed a suspect has been identified but is not in custody.

