1 killed in hit and run crash at KU Cancer Center campus in Westwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian Thursday morning at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Westwood.

First responders were called just before 8 a.m. to a parking garage at the campus off of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Belinder Road in Westwood.

A University of Kansas Health System spokesperson said a pedestrian was inside of a parking garage on the campus when they were struck.

No information was available regarding the suspect vehicle.

The spokesperson says patients are being re-routed for parking access, and employees are parking in nearby surface lots.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

