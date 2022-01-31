1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash around 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 12700 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD officers arrived and determined three vehicles were involved.

An adult male in his late 20s, the driver of one vehicle, suffered traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The driver and passenger of a second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

And the driver of the third vehicle involved was not injured. They remained on the scene.

The KCKPD Traffic Division is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .