1 killed in overnight vacant church fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died overnight in a vacant church fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said around 2:15 a.m., crews were dispatched to the fire at the vacant church in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue.

As firefighters started to put out the fire, crews entered the building where they found the victim.

Crews were eventually able to put out the fire.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the nature of the death of the victim.

The spokesperson said the department’s Bomb and Arson unit is investigating as part of standard protocol due to the fire being at a church.

