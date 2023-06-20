1 killed in shooting, another stabbed at Hillsdale State Park in Miami County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a shooting and another was wounded after being stabbed early Tuesday morning at Hillsdale State Park in Miami County.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately say what time the violence unfolded, but one person was taken into custody.

No other information on the what led to the incident were immediately provided.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office said that the investigation is still ongoing, and it's expected that they will provide more details later Tuesday.

