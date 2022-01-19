1 killed in Wednesday Raytown stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a stabbing in Raytown that took place around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Raytown Police Department.

Raytown police responded to a residence in the 9200 block of east 54th Street on reports of a homicide.

Police found an adult male deceased at the residence with stab wounds.

One suspect is in custody in connection with the homicide.

Those with information for police regarding the incident can call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8744.

