1 killed Saturday in 3000 block of East 49th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the 3000 block of East 49th Street.

Police were called to the area around 4 p.m. Saturday regarding a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in the apartment complex stairwell who had been stabbed.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Detectives are processing the scene and canvassing witnesses. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. To remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .