1 killed Saturday night in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in the 1800 block of east 78th Street.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area, near 78th Street and Hickman Mills Drive, on the sound of shots.

While they were on the way to respond, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had come to rest in the residence's yard. An unresponsive male who had suffered apparent gunshots wounds was inside the vehicle, according to police.

Emergency medical services declared the victim deceased on the scene.

Police said initial investigation determined the victim was shot while inside the vehicle and it rolled to a stop in the front yard of the residence.

This incident is under investigation.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene and are working with a medical examiner to identify the victim as well as the connection to the vehicle, per a news release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or to provide a tip anonymously by calling 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

And while the location of this shooting is in close proximity to a suspicious death investigation , KCPD notes there is no indication the two events are connected.

