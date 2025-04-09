1 man charged with murder, another with drug crimes in weekend double killing in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is charged with murder and another with drug crimes after two men were killed Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, when they tried to rob a drug house after buying marijuana.

Kenneth Flowers, 18, of Kansas City, Kan., is charged in Wyandotte County Court with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property, according to a news release from the KCK Police Department.

Flowers is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Wyandotte County Jail.

David Stephens, 56, of Kansas City, Kan. is charged in Wyandotte County Court with felony distribution of marijuana and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephens also is in the Wyandotte County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000, according to the police department news release.

The deadly shootings happened about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of North 70th Terrace.

Javon Brown, 19, and Delorean Jackson,19, both of Kansas City, Kan., and a third man went to the residence to buy marijuana, according to Chief Karl Oakman at a news conference earlier this week.

Brown, Jackson, and another man tried to rob the seller after the deal and gunfire broke out.

Brown and Jackson were killed.

Chief Oakman said his department is cracking down on drug dealers and drug crimes.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.