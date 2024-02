KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and a second was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers were called to the area near N. 18th Street and Parallel Parkway on reports of shots fired.

While responding to the scene, an officer was notified that someone was shot.

One man died at the scene and the second was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the violence.

