1 man dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

KCKPD officers responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight in the 2000 block of North 18th Street.

Officers found an adult male lying in a parking lot who had been struck by gunfire.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the double shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

