1 man dead following shooting in Warsaw

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting on Sunday morning in Warsaw, Missouri, near Clearwater Road.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 4:50 a.m.

Though an investigation is still under way, initial interviews indicate the suspect got into a confrontation with a woman.

The victim, who was identified as 28-year-old Lance M. Lyman, intervened which may have led to the shooting.

Deputies made contact with the alleged shooter John M. Morino, 24, and he was taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton County Central Dispatch at (660)-438-5252.

