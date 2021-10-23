1 man dead in shooting, car crash Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a man was discovered to be shot after crashing into a tree.

According to KCPD, officers responded to an injury accident at E Meyer Boulevard & Olive Street at around 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

Officers located a man who had crashed into a tree and was unresponsive and he was transported to an area hospital.

During treatment, it was discovered he had been shot. He later died of his injuries.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the tips hot line at (816)-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .