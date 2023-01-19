Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City

Person of interest in custody
Homicide 7600 e 108th Terrace
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matt Reeb/KSHB
One person died in a shooting Thursday morning near 7600 e.108th Terrace.
Homicide 7600 e 108th Terrace
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 16:19:18-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting and were directed to a home where the man was later located.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

KCPD said a person of interest was taken into custody at a nearby location.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.