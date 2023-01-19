1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene on reports of a shooting and were directed to a home where the man was later located.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

KCPD said a person of interest was taken into custody at a nearby location.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

