KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police responded to the area of 1201 E. Meyer Boulevard on reports of several shots fired at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

KCPD located the victim, who was transported to an area hospital. The condition of the man is not known at this time.

Police have not yet confirmed where the shooting took place.

This story is developing and will be updated.

