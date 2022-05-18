1 man killed in morning shooting in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Leavenworth.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Osage Street after receiving a report of shots fired shortly before 7 a.m., according to a release from the Leavenworth Police Department.

After arriving at the duplex, officers discovered a man, who has yet to be identified, dead inside an apartment.

The investigation led to a suspect, who was located and arrested "a short time and distance away” in the 700 block of North 7th Street.

The suspect is a 33-year-old man from Leavenworth, who was booked into the Leavenworth County on suspicion of second-degree murder.

