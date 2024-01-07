1 minor missing, 5 people transported to hospital after Northland house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor is missing and five people were transported to a hospital after Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews combated a house fire Sunday morning in the Northland.

KCFD responded to a house fire in the 8300 block of 103rd NE Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

First responders transported three minors suffering from smoke inhalation to an area hospital.

One adult was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while another was also transported for smoke inhalation.

KCFD says one minor is unaccounted for after the fire and has not been located in the home due to "extensive fire damage."

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.