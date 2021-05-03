1 person critically injured following shooting in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Grandview on Sunday night.
According to the Grandview Police Department, the incident happened around 8 p.m.
Officers responded to the area near 13100 Spring Street where they found the victim.
The victim was transported an area hospital. No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
