1 person critically injured following shooting in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after being shot in Grandview on Sunday night.

According to the Grandview Police Department, the incident happened around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the area near 13100 Spring Street where they found the victim.

The victim was transported an area hospital. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

