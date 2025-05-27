1 person critically injured in 5-vehicle crash; 1 driver may have been impaired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Just before 11 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police said a white Volkswagen Tiguan was driving south on Troost Avenue at a "very high rate of speed."

The Volkswagen crossed over the double yellow line and into the northbound lanes of Troost Avenue.

The white Volkswagen hit a black Volkswagen Tiguan head-on as the black Tiguan was going north on Troost.

The white Volkswagen hit a white BMW X3 before stopping, according to police.

The force of the impact caused the BMW to rotate, and the BMW hit a northbound black Dodge Challenger.

Flying debris from the crash hit and damaged a northbound black Dodge Charger, police said.

The driver of the white Volkswagen, whose actions started the chain-reaction crash, and a front seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A passenger in the back of the white Volkswagen was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the front windshield. The rear passenger suffered critical injuries.

No other drivers or passengers involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation into what caused the crash will include an investigation into whether the driver of the white Volkswagen was driving while impaired, police said.

—

