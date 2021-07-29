1 person critically injured in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting at East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday morning.

The call came in around 12:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .