1 person critically injured in KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting at East 38th Street and Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Thursday morning.
The call came in around 12:45 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the victim on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.