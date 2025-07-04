1 person critically injured in rollover crash Friday on northbound U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries, and northbound U.S. 71 is shut down at East 55th Street after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

No word on what led to the crash.

Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating the crash.

The busy highway reopened about 5:30 p.m.

