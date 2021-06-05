1 person critically injured in shooting near 24th, Spruce Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spruce Avenue.

KCPD said the shooting may be related to an altercation that happened before the shooting between juveniles.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

