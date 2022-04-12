1 student critically injured in stabbing at Northeast Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened just after 9 a.m.
Police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries.
KCPD spokesperson Donna Drake later confirmed that the victim is a male student at the middle school and was sent to Children's Mercy.
A person of interest is in custody and police said there is no ongoing threat. Drake said the person in custody is a male student as well.
Drake said that a confrontation in a bathroom led to the stabbing.
The school is currently on lock down, and all students will be dismissed for the day.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.