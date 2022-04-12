1 student critically injured in stabbing at Northeast Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m.

Police said one person sustained life-threatening injuries.

KCPD spokesperson Donna Drake later confirmed that the victim is a male student at the middle school and was sent to Children's Mercy.

A person of interest is in custody and police said there is no ongoing threat. Drake said the person in custody is a male student as well.

Drake said that a confrontation in a bathroom led to the stabbing.

The school is currently on lock down, and all students will be dismissed for the day.

