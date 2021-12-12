1 person critically injured in Sunday morning hit and run crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in a hit and run crash Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on East 39th Street near Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

Police said a white Cadillac Escalade ran a red light at the bottom of East 39th Street ramp from Watkins Drive.

The Escalade hit a silver Ford Focus headed east on East 39th Street.

The impact caused both vehicles to land on their sides, police said.

Four men in the Escalade climbed out and ran away, police said.

They had not been found as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the six people in the Ford Focus were injured.

A man in the back seat suffered critical injuries and a woman in the front passenger seat was seriously injured, according to police.

The driver of the Ford Focus is under investigation for driving while impaired.

