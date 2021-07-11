Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

1 person dead following shooting in the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JuYeon Kim/KSHB
KCPD is investigating a homicide in the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue.
3300 kensington avenue homicide
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 19:12:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a shooting in the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No information on the victim or suspect was immediately available. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!