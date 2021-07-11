1 person dead following shooting in the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a shooting in the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

BREAKING: Homicide investigation is underway at 3000 block of Kensington Ave.



We’re at the scene and will bring you the lastest on @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/cyFiSTUIBi — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) July 11, 2021

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No information on the victim or suspect was immediately available. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

