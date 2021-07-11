1 person dead following shooting in the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died following a shooting in the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
No information on the victim or suspect was immediately available. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
