1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 9th, Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting that happened near East 9th Street & Prospect Avenue on Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were called to an injury crash, where they found the victim in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to KCPD, the shooting happened at a different location.

There were also children in the vehicle who were not injured.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story reported the victim in this case had died based off of information received from Kansas City, Missouri, police dispatch.

