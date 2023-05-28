Man found dead in homicide Sunday morning at former Applebee's near Sterling Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a homicide Sunday morning at a former Applebee's restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 8 a.m. officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to 4181 Sterling Ave., the location of an Applebee's that has since closed.

Police found the man unresponsive and suffering from apparent bodily trauma behind the building. The man was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of death and suspect information is not known at this time.

KCPD is present on the scene to canvas for witnesses and process evidence, and is investigating the homicide and its surrounding circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in the case could be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

