1 person dead in shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers responded to the area of east 12th Street and Grand Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

Responding officers located the victim, an adult male, in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died as a result of their injuries.

Homicide detectives have since taken over this investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—