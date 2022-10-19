1 person dead in shooting in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Officers responded to the area of east 12th Street and Grand Boulevard just after 5 p.m.
Responding officers located the victim, an adult male, in the area suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.
The victim later died as a result of their injuries.
Homicide detectives have since taken over this investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
