1 person dead in Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another suffered serious wounds in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Northland.

Police found the victims at about 4:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Lister.

No word on what led to the gun violence.

This was the third homicide of the day in KCMO.

A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the 6300 block of Manchester Avenue.

Investigators also are searching for a motive in that murder.

A third person was shot to death in a car at about 12:15 a.m. at east 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.

There have been nine homicides in KCMO this year.

