1 person dead in Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another suffered serious wounds in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Northland.

Police found the victims at about 4:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Lister.

No word on what led to the gun violence.

This was the third homicide of the day in KCMO.

A man was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the 6300 block of Manchester Avenue.

Investigators also are searching for a motive in that murder.

A third person was shot to death in a car at about 12:15 a.m. at east 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.

There have been nine homicides in KCMO this year.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

