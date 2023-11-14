1 person died Monday afternoon in a crossover crash in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Monday afternoon in a crossover crash in on Kansas 10 Highway in Douglas County.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash log stated a 2017 Dodge SUV driven by Natiya D. Williams, 27, of Lawrence was going west on K-10 when the SUV crossed into the eastbound lane and slammed head-on into a Nissan Sentra.

The collision killed Nissan Sentra's driver Paul C. Duncan, 58, of Lawrence, according to the crash log.

Duncan was alone in the car and was wearing his seat belt.

Williams suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the crash log.

Three juveniles were in the SUV with Williams, but no information was released on their conditions.

A GMC SUV driven by a 44-year-old Lawrence woman ran over debris caused by the crash.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

