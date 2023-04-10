1 person dies at hospital after Saturday afternoon shooting in KCMO

One person died after a shooting Saturday afternoon in east Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue after a report of gunfire in the area.

The call was upgraded to a shooting while officers were en route.

An adult male who had been shot was found at the scene and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

KCPD announced Monday that the shooting victim later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide.

KCPD is working with Partners in Peace to monitor the risk of retaliation and provide social services to those impacted by the violence.

There have been 47 homicides in KCMO already in 2023, according to the KCPD’s Daily Homicide Analysis.

The current homicide rate represents a staggering pace.

There had been 42 homicides through the morning of April 10 in 2020, when there were a record 179 homicides, and 2021 (157). There had been 37 last year in the second-deadliest year for homicides in KCMO history (169).

Tod Palmer/KSHB via Flourish Kansas City is on a potentially record pace for homicides once again.

