KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department located a deceased victim while responding to a single-vehicle collision and vehicle fire in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, KCPD responded to a collision on northbound U.S. 71 Highway past 87th Street.

An investigation from KCPD has found that a vehicle struck the guard rail and caught on fire in the area.

One victim was found deceased in the vehicle.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.

