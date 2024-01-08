1 person dies when vehicle runs stop sign at 9th, Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was killed when another motorist ran a stop sign late Sunday night at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Dodge Durango speeding north on Prospect toward Ninth Street ran through the stop sign and struck a Lincoln Town Car, which was traveling west through the intersection, according to KCPD.

The impact sent the Dodge spinning into a utility pole, which police said was “sheared off,” while the Lincoln wound up in the parking lot of a car wash at the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Lincoln was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Dodge fled the crash on foot.

The crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m.

There have now been four traffic fatalities in KCMO in 2024.

