1 person in critical condition after shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday that left one person in critical condition.

The department posted on social media that officers are at the scene of the shooting in the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue.

Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds located outside a residence, and that person was transported to an area hospital.

This is a developing story.

