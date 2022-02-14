1 person in custody for Shawnee fire that killed infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police announced Monday that one person is in custody following a fatal weekend fire.

The fire happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. at 10502 West 69th Street.

An infant boy was found inside the home deceased.

The Shawnee police and fire departments are now conducting a joint investigation.

There have been no charges announced at this time.

