1 person in custody for Shawnee fire that killed infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee police announced Monday that one person is in custody following a fatal weekend fire.
The fire happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. at 10502 West 69th Street.
An infant boy was found inside the home deceased.
The Shawnee police and fire departments are now conducting a joint investigation.
There have been no charges announced at this time.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.