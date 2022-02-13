Watch
1 dead in overnight Shawnee house fire

Posted at 9:03 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 10:03:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died in an overnight house fire Sunday in Shawnee, Kansas.

At 12:52 a.m. Sunday the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the fire at 10502 west 69th Terrace, according to Shawnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Corey Sands.

After responding to the fire, the department located a victim inside the home who was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries in the fire.

"Our hearts go out to the family," Sands said. "Shawnee is a tight-knit community. Our hearts go out to everyone."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

