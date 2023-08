KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-70 WB near the 13th Street exit overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after midnight after a vehicle hit the barricade and caught fire.

KC police say one person jumped out of the vehicle, but another person died in the crash.

I-70 westbound was closed for nearly four hours while an investigation began.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.