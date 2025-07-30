1 person killed in Wednesday afternoon traffic crash on Interstate 70 at Oak Grove exit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon traffic crash on westbound Interstate 70 at the Oak Grove exit.

The westbound lanes of the interstate at the Oak Grove exit will be closed for several hours while troopers investigate what led to the two-vehicle crash.



No other information was immediately available.

🚨Traffic Alert / Fatality Crash 🚨



I-70 westbound is currently shut down at Oak Grove while Troopers are investigating a two vehicle fatality crash. Please avoid the area if possible & use U.S. 40 Hwy. as an alternate route. Updates to follow. #MSHP pic.twitter.com/Deb9TjpM22 — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) July 30, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

