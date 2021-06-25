1 person shot Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found the victim just after 10 p.m. at West 40th Street and Roanoke Road.

It's unknown at this time what led to the gunfire.

Police have not released any other information on the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

