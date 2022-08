KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another critically wounded after a Monday night shooting in a Kansas City, Kansas, park.

According to Capt. Kyle Harvey, with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department, the shootings happened about 7:30 p.m at City Park located at North 32nd Street and Ford Avenue.

Sheriff's department deputies patrol and investigate crimes in the parks.

No word what led to the shootings or any suspect description.

—