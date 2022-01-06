1 person shot to death Thursday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO homicide detectives were sent about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the city's second homicide of 2022.

Officers found the victim shot to death in the 5700 block of Agnes Avenue.

There has been no word on what led to the gunfire.

The first KCMO homicide victim of 2022 died Thursday after being shot Wednesday near East 35th Street and South Benton Avenue.

Police said Wedneday's fatal shooting began as a disturbance between several people.

The disturbance then ended in gunfire.

The shooting victim managed to get into a vehicle and drove about a block before crashing into a pole and several parked cars, police said.

No name has been released on either victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

