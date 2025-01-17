1 person suffered minor burns, smoke inhalation Friday morning in east KCMO house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered minor smoke inhalation and minor burns in a Friday morning house fire in the 7400 block of East 49th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

One other person and a dog escaped uninjured.

The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB 41 KCMO house fire, 7400 block of East 49th Street



Flames shot from the front of the one-story house when fire crews arrived.

Crews knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

—

