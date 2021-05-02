1 man suffers life-threatening injury following shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on Sunday evening.

The incident happened near the 4700 block of E. 44th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still working to determine where the shooting happened because the victim showed up to a neighbors house asking for help.

The victim was transferred to an area hospital. KCPD does not have a suspect in custody at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .