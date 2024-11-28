1 person suffers smoke inhalation in Thanksgiving Day fire at Merriam apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital after a Thanksgiving Day fire in a Merriam apartment complex.

Overland Park and Lenexa fire crews arrived at about 11:50 a.m. They found smoke coming from the second-floor windows of a two-story apartment building at Georgetown Apartments, located at 9206 W. 72nd Street.

Firefighters put out the fire in a second-floor apartment while other firefighters searched the building to be certain all residents were outside, according to a news release from the Overland Park Fire Department.

A second person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

A dog is missing from the apartment where the fire started, according to the fire department.

Two other apartments sustained minor damage.

Utilities were shut off in most of the building and the Red Cross was called to help residents in nine units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

