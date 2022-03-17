1 police officer killed, 1 injured following Motel 6 incident in Bonne Terre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Bonne Terre, which is about four and a half hours from Kansas City, one police officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Motel 6 just after midnight on Thursday, which also resulted in the death of the suspect, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Officers were called to the hotel on reports of a disturbance, according to the spokesperson, and as they approached the motel a suspect emerged, firing shots at the officers.

Both officers were hit but returned fire at the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while both officers were transported to a hospital.

One officer died at the hospital.

