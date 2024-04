KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a QuikTrip parking lot in Independence.

Officers were called around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday to the gas station near U.S. 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

The victim was located and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives were still working the scene as of 5 p.m.

No suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

