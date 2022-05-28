1 shot, critically injured during disc golf tournament at Kessler Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot during a disc golf tournament around 2 p.m. Saturday at Kessler Park.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the scene and determined a victim and three witnesses were playing disc golf in the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge.

While they were playing, a suspect unknown to the group approached and shot the victim, according to police.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody by responding officers. At this time, the suspect remains in custody for further investigation.

Transported to a local hospital, police report the victim is in critical condition.

Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge Tournament Director Michael Krueger wrote on the tournament's Facebook event page that all events at Cliff Drive are canceled. The remaining tournament events will continue without the Cliff Drive rounds.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

