1 shot to death Thursday night near 30th, Van Brunt Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the city's latest homicide on Thursday night.
One person died in a shooting near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.
No suspect information or any additional details on the shooting were immediately available.
This marked the third day in the row that a person was shot to death in KCMO this week.
On Tuesday, a woman died after being shot in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane at an apartment complex.
And on Wednesday, a man died near east 10th and Olive Streets after being shot at a separate location.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
