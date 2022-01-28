1 shot to death Thursday night near 30th, Van Brunt Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the city's latest homicide on Thursday night.

One person died in a shooting near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m.

No suspect information or any additional details on the shooting were immediately available.

This marked the third day in the row that a person was shot to death in KCMO this week.

On Tuesday, a woman died after being shot in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane at an apartment complex.

And on Wednesday, a man died near east 10th and Olive Streets after being shot at a separate location.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .