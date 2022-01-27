Man dies in Wednesday night shooting near 10th, Olive Streets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to an unknown medical nature call at around 8:30 p.m. near east 10th and Olive Streets.

When they arrived, officers saw a vehicle in a street and a woman flagged them down.

The woman and the victim had been shot at earlier at a separate location, with a bullet striking the man. He died at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available, and KCPD is still working to determine where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

