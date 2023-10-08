1 woman dead, juvenile male sustained life-threatening injuries after 'possible shooting' Friday in Louisburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Louisburg, Kansas, Police Department and Miami County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a Louisburg house late Friday afternoon and found a deceased woman and a juvenile male with life-threatening injuries after a "possible shooting," according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The juvenile male was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

The Louisburg Police Department said they are not currently looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the community.

The identity of the woman will be released after the next of kin notification has been made. The police department will not provide updates on the juvenile's condition, per the Facebook post.

The incident remains under investigation as of Saturday.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.